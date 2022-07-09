What's the Kennection? #18
1. What does the letter ‘D’ stand for in academic degrees such as JD and DVM?
DOCTOR
2. What poem, an ode to nature by Joyce Kilmer, says that “only God can make” one of the title organisms?
TREES
3. In a 2021 movie, Ryan Reynolds played what title character, a bank teller in a Soonami Studios video game?
GUY
4. What 2017 TV series starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as real-life Hollywood rivals Joan Crawford and Bette Davis?
FEUD
5. The great aviator Roland Garros was born on what French-controlled island in the Indian Ocean near Mauritius?
REUNION
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->