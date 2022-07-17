What's the Kennection? #19
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. In 2004, who finally released his long-uncompleted 1967 Beach Boys album Smile, which he called a “teenage symphony to God”?
— — — — — // — — — — — —
2. What Jalisco-born guitarist had his biggest hit with a 1999 song that Rob Thomas had originally intended for George Michael?
— — — — — — // — — — — — — —
3. What Country Music Hall of Fame member spent the 1990s em“broiled” in lawsuits with a rival roasted chicken chain called Cluckers?
— — — — — // — — — — — —
4. What musician credits his future Eurythmics bandmate Annie Lennox with literally saving his life from a punctured lung in 1977?
— — — — // — — — — — — —
5. What new wave legend had his biggest hits with early singles “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” and “Steppin’ Out”?
— — — // — — — — — — —
