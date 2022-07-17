What's the Kennection? #19
1. In 2004, who finally released his long-uncompleted 1967 Beach Boys album Smile, which he called a “teenage symphony to God”?
BRIAN WILSON
2. What Jalisco-born guitarist had his biggest hit with a 1999 song that Rob Thomas had originally intended for George Michael?
CARLOS SANTANA
3. What Country Music Hall of Fame member spent the 1990s em“broiled” in lawsuits with a rival roasted chicken chain called Cluckers?
KENNY ROGERS
4. What musician credits his future Eurythmics bandmate Annie Lennox with literally saving his life from a punctured lung in 1977?
DAVE STEWART
5. What new wave legend had his biggest hits with early singles “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” and “Steppin’ Out”?
JOE JACKSON
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->