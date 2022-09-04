What's the Kennection? #26
1. Just like its neighbor Guernsey, which largest of Britain's Channel Islands also has a namesake breed of dairy cow?
JERSEY
2. Franklin P. Adams's poem "Baseball's Sad Lexicon" describes the famed Cubs double-play combination of "Tinker to Evers to" what first baseman?
CHANCE
3. What seductive-sounding magazine, founded in 1991, gives out its annual Best of Beauty awards every October?
ALLURE
4. In 2017, Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade had a gold record with "Remember Me," a pop version of a song from which Pixar cartoon?
COCO
5. Before he adopts the name "Johnny," what's the designation of the runaway military robot from the Short Circuit movies?
NUMBER 5
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->