What's the Kennection? #26

Ken Jennings
1.  Just like its neighbor Guernsey, which largest of Britain's Channel Islands also has a namesake breed of dairy cow?

JERSEY

2. Franklin P. Adams's poem "Baseball's Sad Lexicon" describes the famed Cubs double-play combination of "Tinker to Evers to" what first baseman?

CHANCE

3. What seductive-sounding magazine, founded in 1991, gives out its annual Best of Beauty awards every October?

ALLURE

4.  In 2017, Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade had a gold record with "Remember Me," a pop version of a song from which Pixar cartoon?

COCO

5. Before he adopts the name "Johnny," what's the designation of the runaway military robot from the Short Circuit movies?

NUMBER 5

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->

