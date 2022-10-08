Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #31

Ken Jennings

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1. What 380-foot coast redwood in Redwood National Park, named for a Titan of the sun from Greek myth, is the world’s tallest tree?  

— — — — — — — —

2.  In what 1994 song, his first top ten hit, does Coolio advise us to “slide slide slippity slide”?

— — — — — — — — — // — — — — — —

3.  What year’s U.S. presidential primary debates featured bickering over the Wendy’s ad slogan “Where’s the beef?” 

— — — —

4. In Exodus 2:22, Moses names his son Gershom (“sojourner”), explaining, “I have been a” what?

— — — — — — — — // — — // — // — — — — — — — // — — — —

5.  The crescent-shaped “barchan” is one of the most common shapes of what sandy landform?

— — — —

