What's the Kennection? #31

1. What 380-foot coast redwood in Redwood National Park, named for a Titan of the sun from Greek myth, is the world’s tallest tree?
HYPERION
2. In what 1994 song, his first top ten hit, does Coolio advise us to “slide slide slippity slide”?
"FANTASTIC VOYAGE"
3. What year’s U.S. presidential primary debates featured bickering over the Wendy’s ad slogan “Where’s the beef?”
1984
4. In Exodus 2:22, Moses names his son Gershom (“sojourner”), explaining, “I have been a” what?
STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND
5. The crescent-shaped “barchan” is one of the most common shapes of what sandy landform?
DUNE
