What's the Kennection? #32
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What was the maiden name of America’s first female tennis superstar, who also competed under the married name Helen Moody?
— — — — —
2. What Sixth Amendment right titled the 2005 Law & Order spin-off that starred Bebe Neuwirth and (until his death) Jerry Orbach?
— — — — — // — — // — — — —
3. In China, what events feature customs like oversized gold necklaces shaped like pigs and “door games” called chuangmen?
— — — — — — — —
4. When Disneyland closed on September 11, 2001, it was the park’s first full closure since what event, 38 years earlier?
— — — // — — — — — — — // — — — — — — — — — — — — —
5. What biblical name for God is a Latinized version of the Hebrew “Tetragrammaton” YHWH?
— — — — — — —
