What's the Kennection? #32
1. What was the maiden name of America’s first female tennis superstar, who also competed under the married name Helen Moody?
WILLS
2. What Sixth Amendment right titled the 2005 Law & Order spin-off that starred Bebe Neuwirth and (until his death) Jerry Orbach?
TRIAL BY JURY
3. In China, what events feature customs like oversized gold necklaces shaped like pigs and “door games” called chuangmen?
WEDDINGS
4. When Disneyland closed on September 11, 2001, it was the park’s first full closure since what event, 38 years earlier?
THE KENNEDY ASSASSINATION
5. What biblical name for God is a Latinized version of the Hebrew “Tetragrammaton” YHWH?
JEHOVAH
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->