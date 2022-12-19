What's the Kennection? #41
2 of 3
1. What’s the only one of the synoptic gospels that doesn’t include the story of Jesus’s birth?
MARK
2. In American beverages, what quantity is defined as twice a drink’s percentage of alcohol by volume?
PROOF
3. In what sport did Lindsay Vonn win her three Olympic medals—and 82 World Cup races?
SKIING
4. What holiday snack is the first word of the lyrics to Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song”?
CHESTNUTS
5. What 1991 song set in “the city I live in, the city of angels” is still the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ highest-charting single ever?
"UNDER THE BRIDGE"
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->