What's the Kennection? #42
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What song was the finale of the 1977 Broadway hit Annie?
— — — — — — — —
2. On Nickelodeon’s You Can’t Do That on Television, green slime was dumped on anyone who made what admission?
— // — — — — — // — — — —
3. Which song on Abbey Road did John Lennon base on the chords of Beethoven’s “Moonlight” sonata played backward?
— — — — — — —
4. Stone Cold Steve Austin would often interrupt wrestling rivals with what dismissive one-word catchphrase?
— — — —
5. What’s the last name of Cindy-Lou (and, presumably, all the other girls and boys) from whom the Grinch steals Christmas?
— — —
ANSWERS ----->