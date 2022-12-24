Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #42

Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What song was the finale of the 1977 Broadway hit Annie?

— — — — — — — —

2. On Nickelodeon’s You Can’t Do That on Television, green slime was dumped on anyone who made what admission?

— // — — — — — // — — — —

3. Which song on Abbey Road did John Lennon base on the chords of Beethoven’s “Moonlight” sonata played backward?

— — — — — — —

4.  Stone Cold Steve Austin would often interrupt wrestling rivals with what dismissive one-word catchphrase?

— — — —

5. What’s the last name of Cindy-Lou (and, presumably, all the other girls and boys) from whom the Grinch steals Christmas?

— — —

ANSWERS ----->

