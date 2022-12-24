What's the Kennection? #42
1. What song was the finale of the 1977 Broadway hit Annie?
"TOMORROW"
2. On Nickelodeon’s You Can’t Do That on Television, green slime was dumped on anyone who made what admission?
"I DON’T KNOW"
3. Which song on Abbey Road did John Lennon base on the chords of Beethoven’s “Moonlight” sonata played backward?
"BECAUSE"
4. Stone Cold Steve Austin would often interrupt wrestling rivals with what dismissive one-word catchphrase?
"WHAT"
5. What’s the last name of Cindy-Lou (and, presumably, all the other girls and boys) from whom the Grinch steals Christmas?
WHO
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->