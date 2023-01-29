What's the Kennection? #47
1. What does the ‘H’ stand for in the five-category SSHWS, also called the Saffir-Simpson scale?
HURRICANE
2. How many U.S. presidents have been only children, with no brothers or sisters?
ZERO
3. The term “pony car” derives from what 1964 model, Ford’s longest-running car brand of all time?
MUSTANG
4. What kind of animal is Swoop, Philadelphia’s NFL mascot?
EAGLE
5. Silas Weir Mitchell, the “father of neurology,” was the first doctor to use what ghostly term for pain from an amputated limb?
PHANTOM
