What's the Kennection? #53
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What’s the name of Leopold Bloom’s wife, who gives the lengthy final soliloquy in James Joyce’s novel Ulysses?
— — — — —
2. What kind of tree appears in the foreground of van Gogh’s The Starry Night—appropriately, since he painted it in an asylum for the “insane in the brain”?
— — — — — — —
3. “(So Far Away)” is the subtitle of what 1982 song, the only top ten hit for A Flock of Seagulls?
— // — — —
4. “Today we all feel as giants once again,” said President Reagan when which space shuttle first entered orbit in 1981?
— — — — — — — —
5. What hit Broadway musical begins at a reunion for the Rydell High class of 1959?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->
MOLLY
CYPRESS
"I RAN"
COLUMBIA
GREASE
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->
HOMOPHONES FOR COUNTRY NAMES