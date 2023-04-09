What's the Kennection? #57
1. What literary title character’s full name includes “A. Cavatica,” the species name of the North American barn spider?
CHARLOTTE
2. What retailer dropped the “Coat Factory” from its name in 2009, to convey that it sells more than just coats?
BURLINGTON
3. What Coen Brothers-produced TV anthology begins each episode with the bold-faced lie, “This is a true story”?
FARGO
4. What was the Allied codename for the D-Day beach that was the most heavily defended sector of the five?
OMAHA
5. What second-longest-running show in Broadway history gave us the songs “Cell Block Tango,” “Roxie,” and “Razzle Dazzle”?
CHICAGO
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->