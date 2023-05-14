What's the Kennection? #62
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What L.A. glam metal band is named for its lead singer Don, who once recorded demos with his friends in the Scorpions?
— — — — — —
2. 1978’s One Nation Under a Groove went platinum for what ensemble, originally formed as a backing band for its sister act Parliament?
— — — — — — — — — —
3. The Cirque du Soleil show Love remixes and re-imagines the songs of what band?
— — — // — — — — — — —
4. What band’s “Karma Chameleon” video, set on a Mississippi riverboat, was actually filmed in the Thames River near London?
— — — — — — — // — — — —
5. What pop duo based its hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” on a garbled note Andrew Ridgeley once left for his sleeping parents?
— — — — —
ANSWERS ----->