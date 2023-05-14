What's the Kennection? #62
By Ken Jennings
1. What L.A. glam metal band is named for its lead singer Don, who once recorded demos with his friends in the Scorpions?
DOKKEN
2. 1978’s One Nation Under a Groove went platinum for what ensemble, originally formed as a backing band for its sister act Parliament?
FUNKADELIC
3. The Cirque du Soleil show Love remixes and re-imagines the songs of what band?
THE BEATLES
4. What band’s “Karma Chameleon” video, set on a Mississippi riverboat, was actually filmed in the Thames River near London?
CULTURE CLUB
5. What pop duo based its hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” on a garbled note Andrew Ridgeley once left for his sleeping parents?
WHAM!
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->