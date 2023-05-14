Mental Floss

What's the Kennection? #62

By Ken Jennings

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

1.  What L.A. glam metal band is named for its lead singer Don, who once recorded demos with his friends in the Scorpions?

DOKKEN

2.  1978’s One Nation Under a Groove went platinum for what ensemble, originally formed as a backing band for its sister act Parliament?

FUNKADELIC

3.  The Cirque du Soleil show Love remixes and re-imagines the songs of what band?

THE BEATLES

4.  What band’s “Karma Chameleon” video, set on a Mississippi riverboat, was actually filmed in the Thames River near London?

CULTURE CLUB

5.  What pop duo based its hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” on a garbled note Andrew Ridgeley once left for his sleeping parents?

WHAM!

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->

Home/KENNECTIONS