What's the Kennection? #67
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)e
1. In 2010, the Scottish Tartans Authority controversially called wearing what article without underwear “childish and unhygienic”?
— // — — — —
2. What service announced “10 Days to San Francisco!” in its newspaper ads when it opened in April 1860?
— — — // — — — — // — — — — — — —
3. What type of American punch-like cocktail usually contains gin, as in its most famous “Singapore” variety?
— // — — — — —
4. What franchise’s fastest selling video game ever was Tears of the Kingdom, released in May?
— — — // — — — — — — // — — // — — — — —
5. What jumping animals are the largest members of the “macropod” family, meaning “large foot”?
— — — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->