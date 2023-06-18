What's the Kennection? #67
By Ken Jennings
2 of 3
1. In 2010, the Scottish Tartans Authority controversially called wearing what article without underwear “childish and unhygienic”?
A KILT
2. What service announced “10 Days to San Francisco!” in its newspaper ads when it opened in April 1860?
THE PONY EXPRESS
3. What type of American punch-like cocktail usually contains gin, as in its most famous “Singapore” variety?
A SLING
4. What franchise’s fastest selling video game ever was Tears of the Kingdom, released in May?
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA
5. What jumping animals are the largest members of the “macropod” family, meaning “large foot”?
KANGAROOS
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->