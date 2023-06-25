What's the Kennection? #68
By Ken Jennings
1. What lengthy 1922 novel is set entirely in Dublin on June 16—a date now celebrated worldwide as “Bloomsday”?
ULYSSES
2. What did the Romans call Jupiter’s wife, the queen of the gods, whom the Greeks called Hera?
JUNO
3. Near what Nile Delta town in 1799 did a French army officer discovered a stone translating a hieroglyphic decree into Greek?
ROSETTA
4. “Paionia” is the Japanese name of what electronics company, which made the first car CD player in 1984?
PIONEER
5. Which Star Trek spinoff saw the filming of its pilot delayed when its star Genevieve Bujold was replaced by Kate Mulgrew?
VOYAGER
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->