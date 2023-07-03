What's the Kennection? #69
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)e
1. Allison Janney won her first four Emmys for The West Wing, and then two more for her work on what sitcom?
— — —
2. What sport gave its first ever permanent drug ban in 2016, to Jenrry Mejia?
— — — — — — — —
3. The back of Ritz boxes long included a recipe for a “mock” version of what dessert, calling for crackers instead of fruit?
— — — — — // — — —
4. What kind of bird is the pet of the DCEU superhero Peacemaker, played by John Cena?
— — — — // — — — — —
5. What U.S. military newspaper traces its history back to a Union army paper from Bloomington, Missouri in 1861?
— — — — — // — — — // — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->