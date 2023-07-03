What's the Kennection? #69
By Ken Jennings
1. Allison Janney won her first four Emmys for The West Wing, and then two more for her work on what sitcom?
MOM
2. What sport gave its first ever permanent drug ban in 2016, to Jenrry Mejia?
BASEBALL
3. The back of Ritz boxes long included a recipe for a “mock” version of what dessert, calling for crackers instead of fruit?
APPLE PIE
4. What kind of bird is the pet of the DCEU superhero Peacemaker, played by John Cena?
A BALD EAGLE
5. What U.S. military newspaper traces its history back to a Union army paper from Bloomington, Missouri, in 1861?
STARS AND STRIPES
