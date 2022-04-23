What's the Kennection? #7
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?
1. Which Greek letter is used in math to symbolize standard deviation or summation?
— — — — —
2. With only 18 lines of dialogue, what Sleeping Beauty title character is the least chatty Disney princess?
— — — — — —
3. What does Amistad, the name of the famed slave revolt ship, mean in Spanish?
— — — — — — — — — —
4. What was the first mechanical slot machine, named for an American symbol once located in a Philadelphia steeple?
— — — — — — — / — — — —
5. In Braveheart, when asked to submit with the word “Mercy,” what last word does William Wallace shout instead?
— — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->