Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #7

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
1 of 3

Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?

1. Which Greek letter is used in math to symbolize standard deviation or summation?

— — — — —

2.  With only 18 lines of dialogue, what Sleeping Beauty title character is the least chatty Disney princess?

— — — — — —

3.  What does Amistad, the name of the famed slave revolt ship, mean in Spanish?

— — — — — — — — — —

4.  What was the first mechanical slot machine, named for an American symbol once located in a Philadelphia steeple?             

— — — — — — / — — — —

5.  In Braveheart, when asked to submit with the word “Mercy,” what last word does William Wallace shout instead?

— — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

facebooktwitterreddit