What's the Kennection? #7
2 of 3
1. Which Greek letter is used in math to symbolize standard deviation or summation?
SIGMA
2. With only 18 lines of dialogue, what Sleeping Beauty title character is the least chatty Disney princess?
AURORA
3. What does Amistad, the name of the famed slave revolt ship, mean in Spanish?
FRIENDSHIP
4. What was the first mechanical slot machine, named for an American symbol once located in a Philadelphia steeple?
LIBERTY BELL
5. In Braveheart, when asked to submit with the word “Mercy,” what last word does William Wallace shout instead?
FREEDOM
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->