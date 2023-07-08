What's the Kennection? #70
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)e
1. Are there any U.S. states whose names begin with the letter ‘B’?
— —
2. What 1993 video game offered eight weapons: fists, chainsaw, pistol, shotgun, chaingun, rocket launcher, plasma gun, and BFG9000?
— — — —
3. In the chorus of a Beatles song, John Lennon makes two cryptic claims: “I am the walrus” and “I am the” what other figure?
— — — — — —
4. What’s the main ingredient of sannakji, a Korean dish often served still wriggling on the plate?
— — — — — — —
5. In a 1983 speech, Ronald Reagan famously called the Soviet Union “the focus of” what “in the modern world”?
— — — —
ANSWERS ----->