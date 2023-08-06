What's the Kennection? #74
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What sport’s first goaltending rule was passed in 1944, targeting the play of George Mikan?
— — — — — — — — — —
2. Hoki and swordfish are “deciduous” fish, meaning they are born with, but shed with age, what structures?
— — — — — —
3. David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon, about the Osage murders of the 1920s, describes “the birth of” what government agency?
— — — // — — —
4. The most common model for internet communication links “clients” to one centralized computer or program called what?
— // — — — — — —
5. What kind of watercraft was depicted on the tail of the “voyageur” dollar coin minted in Canada from 1935 to 1986?
— // — — — — —
