What's the Kennection? #75
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What fellow post-Impressionist painter moved in with Vincent van Gogh for nine turbulent weeks in 1888?
PAUL GAUGUIN
2. From what language did English borrow skiing terms like slalom, klister, and telemark?
NORWEGIAN
3. What canonical status is held by 12 Disney characters, Esmeralda and Tinker Bell having been removed from the lineup in the 2000s?
PRINCESS
4. What NASA program landed the first two successful probes on Mars, sending home the first photos f the red planet in July 1976?
VIKING
5. What medieval feast, famed for its masks in Venice and its bonfire in Cologne, was held during Shrovetide?
CARNIVAL
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->