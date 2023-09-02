What's the Kennection? #78
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What Bavarian city hosted the enormous Nazi rallies recorded in Leni Riefenstahl’s propaganda film Triumph of the Will?
NUREMBERG
2. What does the letter ‘Z’ stand for in the famous DMZ of the Korean Peninsula?
ZONE
3. What was the first video game to spawn a hit pop song and a TV cartoon series?
PAC-MAN
4. British-born restaurateur Christopher Sell invented the deep-fried version of what Hostess snack?
TWINKIE
5. Earth’s inner core is an alloy of iron and what other metal?
NICKEL
