What's the Kennection? #79
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. The development of clippers and windjammers led to the era called the “Golden Age of” what?
2. What Fifth Avenue skyscraper, named for a household object, doubles as the Daily Bugle building in the first three Spider-Man movies?
3. What name is shared by a Nestlé bottled water brand and the Kansas City Chiefs’ home stadium?
4. What snack food’s “Cool Ranch” flavor is called “Cool American” or “Cool Original” in European markets?
5. Which Greek letter is used in math and science to represent the change in a quantity?
