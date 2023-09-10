What's the Kennection? #79
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. The development of clippers and windjammers led to the era called the “Golden Age of” what?
SAIL
2. What Fifth Avenue skyscraper, named for a household object, doubles as the Daily Bugle building in the first three Spider-Man movies?
THE FLATIRON BUILDING
3. What name is shared by a Nestlé bottled water brand and the Kansas City Chiefs’ home stadium?
ARROWHEAD
4. What snack food’s “Cool Ranch” flavor is called “Cool American” or “Cool Original” in European markets?
DORITOS
5. Which Greek letter is used in math and science to represent the change in a quantity?
DELTA
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->