What’s the Kennection? #85
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. The badge of the Order of Canada takes the shape of what six-sided natural object?
SNOWFLAKE
2. Pythia was the priestess who held what title at the temple to Apollo at Delphi?
ORACLE
3. What Sanskrit word for “seat” is used for each of the 84 traditional poses in yoga?
ASANA
4. Cristo Rey, a Catholic church in Santa Fe, is the largest U.S. building made from what earthen building material?
ADOBE
5. What PBS hit was iconic with 1970s kids for its cast’s striped rugby shirts and their secret language “Ubbi-Dubbi”?
ZOOM
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->