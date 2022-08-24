Treat Your Dog to Doughnut-Shaped Biscuits From Krispy Kreme This Weekend
Dogs love praise and pets, but if you really want to show your appreciation for your canine companion, give them something they can eat. In honor of National Dog Day on Friday, August 26, Krispy Kreme is selling limited-edition dog biscuits to customers who wish to share a snack break with their pet.
According to Food & Wine, the special treats from Krispy Kreme are made to look like the doughnuts they sell to people. Boxes (the green and white kind customers know) come with six varieties, including chocolate glazed and strawberry iced with sprinkles. The biscuits look like the real thing, but instead of traditional ingredients, they're made with dog-safe foods like carob and peanut butter.
Krispy Kreme's doughnut mastery doesn't necessarily translate to dog food, so they collaborated with Huds and Toke for the promotion. The Australian company is known for making colorful baked pet treats suitable for special occasions. In addition to their doughnut-shaped treats, Huds and Toke makes cookies and birthday cakes for dogs. Their creations for Krispy Kreme are made with human-grade ingredients, so dog owners shouldn't feel bad about sneaking a nibble if they're curious, too.
The doughnut chain will debut the "doggie doughnuts" in stores this Friday, August 25 and continue to sell them throughout the weekend while supplies last. If you aren't able to snag some treats before they run out, you may have better luck finding the dog bandana Krispy Kreme is selling as part of the promotion. The red accessory features cartoon bones, paw prints, and doughnuts, and it's also available on a limited basis.
[h/t Food & Wine]