LEGOLAND New York Is Hiring a Master Model Builder
Calling anyone who wishes their day job involved playing with LEGOs: The LEGOLAND location in Goshen, New York, is looking for a Master Model Builder.
The most exciting part of the gig is getting to actually construct and fix LEGO models around the park—including Miniland, where guests stroll through sites from across the U.S. built 20 times smaller than their real-life counterparts. Naturally, the New York resort features plenty of scenes from the city itself, like Central Park, Times Square, Coney Island, the Bronx Zoo, the New York Botanical Garden, and One World Trade Center (which, at 36 feet tall, is Miniland’s tallest structure). But you’ll also get to tinker with LEGO versions of the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Rushmore, and the Washington Monument, among other landmarks.
That said, Master Model Builders don’t just deal with LEGO bricks. They’re also general employees of the park, and, as such, are expected to do whatever task is needed at the moment to keep things running smoothly. The application emphasizes that it’s a “guest facing position” that “would require guest interactions” on a daily basis. In other words, if you don’t want your LEGO-building sessions interrupted by someone asking where the nearest bathroom is, you might want to skip this opportunity.
Otherwise, though, you should check out the application to see the full list of responsibilities and requirements. You do need to be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma and a driver’s license in order to be considered; the job pays $19 an hour. According to a LEGO press release, the organization will also be “hosting a Brick Factor Model Builder competition where applicants’ skills will be put to the test with creative challenges and timed model builds.” Round one will be held at LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey on August 7, and a second round will happen a week later at the New York location.
You can view the application, open until August 5, here.