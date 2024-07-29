Mental Floss

All 34 MCU Movies Ranked from Best to Worst, According to Rotten Tomatoes

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ diehards might not love this.

By Ellen Gutoskey

Aren't you curious where this ranks?
Aren't you curious where this ranks? / Noam Galai/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment
facebooktwitterreddit

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is finally here, and with it the question that resounds across the Marvel fandom whenever a new MCU movie hits theaters: How does it stack up against the films that came before it? Moreover, if you have an opinion on the matter, how does yours measure up against everyone else’s?

Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t offer a perfect answer. It categorizes each review as either positive or negative, leaving little room for the nuance that quality reviews usually have. The site is also susceptible to review-bombing, wherein people unite to tank a movie’s score in bad faith. But the Tomatometer is still a fun way to see general trends, and part of that fun is seeing how much you disagree with them.

In short, feel free to dispute Rotten Tomatoes’ ranking of MCU movies—though it’s hard to argue with the first-place finisher: 2018’s Black Panther, widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made. Crowd-pleasers Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) also made the top five.

Everyone who swears by Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) as Marvel’s best film will probably be disgruntled to find it in 12th place. But Thor: The Dark World (2013) apologists will be mollified to see that installment in Thor’s series a couple spots ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). 

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in 20th place with a 79 percent critics’ score, though that could fluctuate as more people see the film. Because 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2 were produced by 20th Century Fox, which wasn’t acquired by Disney (owner of Marvel Studios) until 2019, those films technically aren’t in the MCU and therefore aren’t in the list below.

All 34 MCU Movies, From Best-Reviewed to Worst-Reviewed

  1. Black Panther (2018) // 96 percent
  2. Avengers: Endgame (2019) // 94 percent
  3. Iron Man (2008) // 94 percent
  4. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) // 93 percent
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) // 93 percent
  6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) // 92 percent
  7. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) // 92 percent
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) // 91 percent
  9. Marvel's The Avengers (2012) // 91 percent
  10. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) // 91 percent
  11. Captain America: Civil War (2016) // 90 percent
  12. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) // 90 percent
  13. Doctor Strange (2016) // 89 percent
  14. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) // 87 percent
  15. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) // 85 percent
  16. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) // 85 percent
  17. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) // 84 percent
  18. Ant-Man (2015) // 83 percent
  19. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) // 82 percent
  20. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) // 79 percent
  21. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) // 80 percent
  22. Captain Marvel (2019) // 79 percent
  23. Black Widow (2021) // 79 percent
  24. Iron Man 3 (2013) // 79 percent
  25. Thor (2011) // 77 percent
  26. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) // 76 percent
  27. Iron Man 2 (2010) // 72 percent
  28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) // 74 percent
  29. Thor: The Dark World (2013) // 67 percent
  30. The Incredible Hulk (2008) // 67 percent
  31. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) // 63 percent
  32. The Marvels (2023) // 62 percent
  33. Eternals (2021) // 47 percent
  34. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) // 46 percent

Discover More Marvel Stories:

manual

Home/ENTERTAINMENT