All 34 MCU Movies Ranked from Best to Worst, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is finally here, and with it the question that resounds across the Marvel fandom whenever a new MCU movie hits theaters: How does it stack up against the films that came before it? Moreover, if you have an opinion on the matter, how does yours measure up against everyone else’s?
Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t offer a perfect answer. It categorizes each review as either positive or negative, leaving little room for the nuance that quality reviews usually have. The site is also susceptible to review-bombing, wherein people unite to tank a movie’s score in bad faith. But the Tomatometer is still a fun way to see general trends, and part of that fun is seeing how much you disagree with them.
In short, feel free to dispute Rotten Tomatoes’ ranking of MCU movies—though it’s hard to argue with the first-place finisher: 2018’s Black Panther, widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made. Crowd-pleasers Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) also made the top five.
Everyone who swears by Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) as Marvel’s best film will probably be disgruntled to find it in 12th place. But Thor: The Dark World (2013) apologists will be mollified to see that installment in Thor’s series a couple spots ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).
Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in 20th place with a 79 percent critics’ score, though that could fluctuate as more people see the film. Because 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2 were produced by 20th Century Fox, which wasn’t acquired by Disney (owner of Marvel Studios) until 2019, those films technically aren’t in the MCU and therefore aren’t in the list below.
All 34 MCU Movies, From Best-Reviewed to Worst-Reviewed
- Black Panther (2018) // 96 percent
- Avengers: Endgame (2019) // 94 percent
- Iron Man (2008) // 94 percent
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017) // 93 percent
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) // 93 percent
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) // 92 percent
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) // 92 percent
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) // 91 percent
- Marvel's The Avengers (2012) // 91 percent
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) // 91 percent
- Captain America: Civil War (2016) // 90 percent
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) // 90 percent
- Doctor Strange (2016) // 89 percent
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) // 87 percent
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018) // 85 percent
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) // 85 percent
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) // 84 percent
- Ant-Man (2015) // 83 percent
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) // 82 percent
- Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) // 79 percent
- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) // 80 percent
- Captain Marvel (2019) // 79 percent
- Black Widow (2021) // 79 percent
- Iron Man 3 (2013) // 79 percent
- Thor (2011) // 77 percent
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) // 76 percent
- Iron Man 2 (2010) // 72 percent
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) // 74 percent
- Thor: The Dark World (2013) // 67 percent
- The Incredible Hulk (2008) // 67 percent
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) // 63 percent
- The Marvels (2023) // 62 percent
- Eternals (2021) // 47 percent
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) // 46 percent