MeUndies Just Released New Barbie and ‘Shark Week’-Themed Collections—and You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Drawer
It’s not quite Barbenheimer, but these two limited-edition prints from MeUndies can make your summer even more of a blast.
Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie just hit theaters on Friday, July 21, and while it’s poised to be the blockbuster event of the summer, it’s really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Barbiemania. From killer memes to trendy brand collaborations, our collective obsession with the blonde bombshell is at a fever pitch, and now there’s another reason to get hyped. For a limited time, you can even get Barbie-themed underwear.
Over at MeUndies, the brand is offering a collection that showcases Barbiecore at its very finest. You can shop for everything from comfy socks to underwear, bralettes, tank dresses, and more, all of which feature a blue print that the brand calls “Malibu-ready,” emblazoned with beach balls, palm trees, pink rollerblades, and of course, the classic Barbie logo.
“With the new movie release, we wanted a fun print that would truly live up to our childhood favorite icon: Barbie,” MeUndies CEO and founder, Jonathan Shokrian, tells Mental Floss. “It’s a design that gives just the right amount of retro vibes and mixes Barbie’s two favorite things: fashion and fun in the sun.”
With the Barbie x MeUndies collection, you can choose from various underwear, loungewear, and bralette looks, but one thing they all have in common—besides the cute print—is what they’re made of. Using sustainably-sourced beechwood fibers that were then spun into a static-resistant fabric, each piece blends style and functionality, giving wearers a soft, breathable alternative to synthetically-made (read: sweat-inducing) options.
That said, if you like the sound of the material but you’re not quite as pumped over Barbie as your favorite Gen Zer is, you might want to take a gander at the brand’s other new limited-run collection. In honor of Shark Week—which kicks off on Discovery with host Jason Momoa on Sunday, July 23—they dropped the Jaw Ready For This print, which can help get you in the mood to watch great whites go ham, plus keep you feeling cozy along the way.
“Our Jaw Ready For This print was inspired by one of our biggest obsessions and fears: sharks,” Shokrian says. “Tapping into this cultural phenomenon is something our customers love and we try to do every year.”
With the Jaw Ready For This collection, you can shop from an assortment of underwear, bralette, and loungewear picks, including boxer briefs, sleep shorts, and even a hoodie for dogs. Prices start at just $8, with most underwear selections ranging from $20 to $28. If you want to save money on this set (or Barbie x MeUndies, which is similarly priced), you can also sign up for a MeUndies membership and get up to 30 percent off on every order, plus get free shipping and returns.
While it’s not quite Barbenheimer, these two limited-edition prints from MeUndies can make your summer even more of a blast. Shop from the Barbie x MeUndies or Jaw Ready For This collections while they’re still up for grabs, and while you wait, consider brushing up on these Shark Week facts, or check out this roundup of the most valuable Barbie accessories that you might have gathering dust in your attic.