The 100 Most Popular Baby Names From 100 Years Ago

You just don't see many baby Mildreds these days.

By Ellen Gutoskey

This is literally Doris Day.
This is literally Doris Day. / George Rinhart/GettyImages
If the last few years are any indication of where baby name trends are going, plan to see more Liams, Noahs, Olivias, and Emmas on whatever birth announcements hit your social media feeds in 2024.

Those names were rare among the new babies of 100 years ago, though. According to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) baby name database, Liam didn’t even make the top 500 for babies born in 1924. Noah barely made the top 400, and Olivia barely made the top 300. Emma, on the other hand, was number 57.

Plenty of other names have proven perennial, though. James was the fourth most popular name in both 1924 and 2022 (the most recent year that the SSA has published data on). William was third in 1924 and sixth in 2022. Elizabeth and Evelyn were 11th and 12th in 1924, respectively, and 15th and 9th in 2022.

Though there are dated names on both sides—you just don’t see many newborn Franks or Harolds these days—it definitely seems like female names are more likely to fall in and out of fashion. The top 10 list of girls’ names from 1924 is mostly populated by ones closely associated with mid-century women or your own grandmother—including Dorothy, Betty, Ruth, Mildred, and Doris

But even fairly classic names like first-place finisher Mary and 13th-place finisher Anna aren’t super common today: Mary came in 136th in 2022 and Anna came in 83rd. It’s a similar story with Robert, which came in first place in 1924 and 84th place in 2022. Then again, making the top 100 an entire century after a name’s peak is still pretty impressive.

Plus, it takes quite a while for a name to ascend or descend the ranks. Names tend to only shift slightly (if at all) from year to year; the 1923 list looks almost identical to the following year’s. Once a name reaches the top, though, it often stays there for a decade or longer. Case in point: Michael and Jennifer.

See the top 100 boys’ and girls’ names from 1924 below:

Rank

Girls' Names

Boys' Names

1.

Mary

Robert

2.

Dorothy

John

3.

Helen

William

4.

Betty

James

5.

Margaret

Charles

6.

Ruth

George

7.

Virginia

Joseph

8.

Mildred

Richard

9.

Doris

Edward

10.

Frances

Donald

11.

Elizabeth

Thomas

12.

Evelyn

Frank

13.

Anna

Harold

14.

Marie

Paul

15.

Alice

Raymond

16.

Jean

Walter

17.

Marjorie

Jack

18.

Irene

Henry

19.

Shirley

Kenneth

20.

Florence

Arthur

21.

Martha

Albert

22.

Lois

Harry

23.

Lillian

Ralph

24.

Louise

David

25.

Rose

Eugene

26.

Ruby

Howard

27.

Catherine

Carl

28.

Barbara

Louis

29.

Eleanor

Clarence

30.

Gladys

Willie

31.

Edna

Roy

32.

Annie

Fred

33.

Thelma

Earl

34.

Josephine

Francis

35.

Patricia

Joe

36.

Edith

Lawrence

37.

Lucille

Ernest

38.

Pauline

Leonard

39.

Ethel

Anthony

40.

Norma

Stanley

41.

Gloria

Herbert

42.

Hazel

Norman

43.

Grace

Alfred

44.

Phyllis

Calvin

45.

June

Samuel

46.

Marion

Bernard

47.

Bernice

Daniel

48.

Juanita

Melvin

49.

Rita

Gerald

50.

Beatrice

Marvin

