Hello, Melvin: The 100 Most Popular Baby Names of 1923

Jake Rossen
We don't know this baby, but we bet they had an old-timey name.
We don't know this baby, but we bet they had an old-timey name. / Reg Speller/GettyImages
Can an adult legally change their name? Of course they can. Do they sometimes adopt nicknames? They do. But by and large, the names we’re given by our parents at birth are usually the last word—and often reflective of the times. Today, baby names like Noah, Olivia, and Liam are popular, and few would dream of naming their child Mildred.

This was not the case in 1923, when an abundance of names that now seem out of fashion was common. BabyCenter compiled a list of the 100 most popular baby names for that year.

Girls' Names

  1. Mary
  2. Dorothy
  3. Helen
  4. Margaret
  5. Betty
  6. Ruth
  7. Virginia
  8. Mildred
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Frances
  11. Doris
  12. Evelyn
  13. Anna
  14. Marie
  15. Alice
  16. Marjorie
  17. Irene
  18. Florence
  19. Jean
  20. Lillian
  21. Martha
  22. Louise
  23. Rose
  24. Catherine
  25. Ruby
  26. Shirley
  27. Lois
  28. Eleanor
  29. Gladys
  30. Josephine
  31. Thelma
  32. Edna
  33. Barbara
  34. Annie
  35. Lucille
  36. Edith
  37. Pauline
  38. Ethel
  39. Grace
  40. Hazel
  41. Norma
  42. June
  43. Bernice
  44. Marion
  45. Phyllis
  46. Beatrice
  47. Esther
  48. Gloria
  49. Clara
  50. Rita

Boys' Names

  1. John
  2. Robert
  3. William
  4. James
  5. Charles
  6. George
  7. Joseph
  8. Edward
  9. Richard
  10. Donald
  11. Frank
  12. Thomas
  13. Harold
  14. Paul
  15. Raymond
  16. Walter
  17. Jack
  18. Henry
  19. Arthur
  20. Albert
  21. Kenneth
  22. Harry
  23. Ralph
  24. David
  25. Eugene
  26. Howard
  27. Louis
  28. Carl
  29. Clarence
  30. Willie
  31. Earl
  32. Roy
  33. Fred
  34. Francis
  35. Joe
  36. Lawrence
  37. Leonard
  38. Ernest
  39. Anthony
  40. Herbert
  41. Stanley
  42. Alfred
  43. Warren
  44. Norman
  45. Samuel
  46. Bernard
  47. Daniel
  48. Melvin
  49. Leo
  50. Michael

While some (James, Robert, Elizabeth, Anna) endure, others appear more antiquated. There probably won’t be many Ethels graduating junior high this year.

