The 100 Most Popular Baby Names from the ’80s
These days, hospital nurseries in the U.S. are full of Olivias and Olivers, Emmas and Liams. But back in the 1980s, it was all about Jessica and Joshua and Jennifer and Christopher.
The Social Security Administration issued Social Security Numbers to 469,520 Jessicas born in the 1980s, making it the most popular baby girl name of the whole decade. Michael took the blue ribbon on the boys’ side with a final count of 663,844. Behind it was Christopher at nearly 555,000, with Matthew, Joshua, and David rounding out the top five. For girls, Jessica was followed by Jennifer, Amanda, Ashley, and Sarah.
It’s worth mentioning that the SSA logs each variant spelling of a name as its own entry. Some names would’ve ranked significantly higher if that weren’t the case. There were 272,636 Sarahs, for example, but there were also 104,675 Saras. If you add those two figures, Sarah/Sara would climb from third to fifth place. Other pairs to make the top 50 include Steven (25th) and Stephen (36th); Lindsey (42nd) and Lindsay (44th); and Kristen (38th) and Kristin (43rd).
Of the top 10 baby boy names from the SSA’s most recent ranking—which is from 2021—three are also in the top 50 from the 1980s: James, William, and Benjamin. On the girls’ side, meanwhile, not a single name from 2021’s top 10 also appears on the 1980s list. The letter y as a name-ending trend—Tiffany, Brittany, Amy, Kimberly, Ashley, etc.—has been supplanted by a. None of 2021’s top 10 end in y; seven end in a, from Olivia and Emma to Isabella and Mia.
How many ’80s babies do you know with the names below?
Rank
Male
Female
1.
Michael
Jessica
2.
Christopher
Jennifer
3.
Matthew
Amanda
4.
Joshua
Ashley
5.
David
Sarah
6.
James
Stephanie
7.
Daniel
Melissa
8.
Robert
Nicole
9.
John
Elizabeth
10.
Joseph
Heather
11.
Jason
Tiffany
12.
Justin
Michelle
13.
Andrew
Amber
14.
Ryan
Megan
15.
William
Amy
16.
Brian
Rachel
17.
Brandon
Kimberly
18.
Jonathan
Christina
19.
Nicholas
Lauren
20.
Anthony
Crystal
21.
Eric
Brittany
22.
Adam
Rebecca
23.
Kevin
Laura
24.
Thomas
Danielle
25.
Steven
Emily
26.
Timothy
Samantha
27.
Richard
Angela
28.
Jeremy
Erin
29.
Jeffrey
Kelly
30.
Kyle
Sara
31.
Benjamin
Lisa
32.
Aaron
Katherine
33.
Charles
Andrea
34.
Mark
Jamie
35.
Jacob
Mary
36.
Stephen
Erica
37.
Patrick
Courtney
38.
Scott
Kristen
39.
Nathan
Shannon
40.
Paul
April
41.
Sean
Katie
42.
Travis
Lindsey
43.
Zachary
Kristin
44.
Dustin
Lindsay
45.
Gregory
Christine
46.
Kenneth
Alicia
47.
Jose
Maria
48.
Tyler
Vanessa
49.
Jesse
Kathryn
50.
Alexander
Allison