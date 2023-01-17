The Most Popular Baby Names in Each State
Many people have a fair amount of pride for their home state—boasting about its offbeat attractions, its must-visit diners and drive-ins, and even the quirkiness of its official state symbols.
When it comes to beloved baby names, however, there’s quite a bit of sameness across the nation. The Social Security Administration meticulously tracks the number of newborns with each name as it processes Social Security Card applications, publishing national rankings as well as state-by-state breakdowns each year.
In 2021, parents from Georgia to Washington simply couldn’t stop naming their baby girls Olivia. It was the most popular female name in a whopping 34 states. The male version of that moniker was quite common, too: Oliver came out on top in 13 states. In eight of them—Idaho, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Utah, and Wyoming—Olivia also reigned supreme.
Nationwide, however, Oliver was bested by Liam, which took the blue ribbon in 20 states. Noah amassed the No. 1 spot in a respectable 10, as did Charlotte on the girls’ side. Just three states claimed uniqueness: Mississippi is the only state where Ava topped the list; New Mexico was Mia’s single first-place finish; and Kentucky is the only state where Emma was the favorite. It is a little surprising that Emma wasn’t number one more often, considering it was Olivia’s runner-up in the overall national rankings.
While the lists below are pretty homogeneous, the top five breakdown for each state is slightly less so. The runner-up on the boys’ side in West Virginia, for example, is Waylon; and Nebraska is the only state where Eleanor charted. Feel free to explore the full grids for yourself here.
- Alabama // Olivia, William
- Alaska // Amelia, Noah
- Arizona // Olivia, Liam
- Arkansas // Olivia, Liam
- California // Olivia, Noah
- Colorado // Olivia, Liam
- Connecticut // Olivia, Noah
- Delaware // Charlotte, Liam
- Florida // Olivia, Liam
- Georgia, Olivia, Noah
- Hawaii // Olivia, Noah
- Idaho // Olivia, Oliver
- Illinois // Olivia, Noah
- Indiana // Charlotte, Liam
- Iowa // Charlotte, Oliver
- Kansas // Olivia, Liam
- Kentucky // Emma, Liam
- Louisiana // Olivia, Liam
- Maine // Charlotte, Oliver
- Maryland // Olivia, Liam
- Massachusetts // Olivia, Noah
- Michigan // Charlotte, Noah
- Minnesota // Charlotte, Oliver
- Mississippi // Ava, William
- Missouri // Olivia, Oliver
- Montana // Olivia, Oliver
- Nebraska // Olivia, Henry
- Nevada // Olivia, Liam
- New Hampshire // Olivia, Oliver
- New Jersey // Olivia, Liam
- New Mexico // Mia, Noah
- New York // Olivia, Liam
- North Carolina // Olivia, Liam
- North Dakota // Olivia, Oliver
- Ohio // Olivia, Oliver
- Oklahoma // Olivia, Liam
- Oregon // Evelyn, Oliver
- Pennsylvania // Olivia, Noah
- Rhode Island // Olivia, Liam
- South Carolina // Olivia, William
- South Dakota // Evelyn, Henry
- Tennessee // Olivia, William
- Texas // Olivia, Liam
- Utah // Olivia, Oliver
- Vermont // Charlotte, Henry
- Virginia // Charlotte, Liam
- Washington // Olivia, Liam
- West Virginia // Amelia, Liam
- Wisconsin // Charlotte, Oliver
- Wyoming // Olivia, Oliver
- Washington, D.C. // Charlotte, Henry