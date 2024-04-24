The Most Popular Costco Products in (Almost) Every State
Ease up on the Kirkland Signature French Vodka, Michigan.
By Jake Rossen
Some stores are merely stores, while others seem to engender a tremendous amount of consumer loyalty. A prime example of the latter is Costco, the cavernous warehouse chain that offers family-sized barrels of food and home goods as well as their vaunted $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.
Recently, coupon hub CouponBirds.com examined data to try and find out which products were the most popular in a given state. The site used social media hashtags and discussion to determine the greatest number of mentions: After determining the 30 most popular items, the site broke down their prevalence in each state. (A few had insufficient data, while others don’t currently have a Costco location.)
The results:
- Alabama // Kirkland Signature Premium Paper Towels
- Alaska // Kirkland Signature Premium Paper Towels
- Arizona // Kirkland Signature Prosecco Sparking Wine
- Arkansas // N/A (No Data)
- California // Kirkland Signature Prosecco Sparking Wine
- Colorado // Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup
- Connecticut // Woozoo Globe Multi-Directional 5-Speed Oscillating Fan
- Delaware // Kirkland Signature French Vodka
- Florida // Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend Frozen Fruit
- Georgia // Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells
- Hawaii // Woozoo Globe Multi-Directional 5-Speed Oscillating Fan
- Idaho // Kirkland Signature Meatballs (Italian Style Beef)
- Illinois // Kirkland Signature Prosecco Sparking Wine
- Indiana // Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap
- Iowa // Sanders Small Batch Wonders Sea Salt Caramels
- Kansas // N/A (No Data)
- Kentucky // Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers
- Louisiana // N/A (No Data)
- Maine // Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue
- Maryland // Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend Frozen Fruit
- Massachusetts // Trident Ultimate Fish Stick(s)
- Michigan // Kirkland Signature French Vodka
- Minnesota // Sutton Place Cooling Throw Blanket
- Mississippi // Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells
- Missouri // General Mills Morning Summit Cereal
- Montana // Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers
- Nebraska // Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers
- Nevada // Kirkland Signature Organic No-Salt Seasoning
- New Hampshire // Costco Fresh Berries
- New Jersey // Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap
- New Mexico // Kirkland Signature Leggings
- New York // Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells
- North Carolina // N/A (No Data)
- North Dakota // $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda Combo
- Ohio // Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells
- Oklahoma // N/A (No Data)
- Oregon // Bibigo Cooked Sticky White Rice
- Pennsylvania // General Mills Morning Summit Cereal
- Rhode Island // N/A (No Costco Location in the State)
- South Carolina // Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup
- South Dakota // Kirkland Signature Meatballs (Italian Style Beef)
- Tennessee // La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke and Parmesan Dip and Spread
- Texas // General Mills Morning Summit Cereal
- Utah // Kirkland Signature Diapers
- Vermont // Costco Fresh Berries
- Virginia // Trident Ultimate Fish Stick(s)
- Washington // Trident Ultimate Fish Stick(s)
- West Virginia // N/A (No Costco Location in the State)
- Wisconsin // Sutton Place Cooling Throw Blanket
- Wyoming // N/A (No Costco Location in the State)
One of the most popular Costco products in the country by the metrics of CouponBirds.com is the Kirkland Signature Premium paper towel. As paper towels are a frequent-use item, it makes sense that Costco shoppers appreciate buying them in quantity and at bulk prices.
In fact, 19 of the 30 products bear the Kirkland Signature label, which is Costco’s own in-house brand. It was the result of Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal, who decided to kickstart a private label in the 1990s. The name refers to Kirkland, Washington, site of the eighth Costco warehouse and where the Costco corporate headquarters are located.
Another of the most-talked about products: Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells, which seem to vie for boxed mac and cheese loyalty next to the gold (or orange) standard: Kraft.
Costco consumers also seem invested in Trident Fish Sticks, Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers, and Kirkland Signature Prosecco sparkling wine.
Not surprisingly, some of Costco’s more curious offerings didn’t make the cut. None of the states were eager to discuss the company’s funeral arrangement services, including caskets.
