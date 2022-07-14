The Most Popular Song the Year You Were Born
If you don’t care about astrology, you may more be interested to learn what Billboard chart you were born under. While you were learning to support your own head in your first year of life, the rest of the world was bopping along to that year's No.1 single. To find out what the most popular song was the year you were born, check out the list below.
This roundup illustrates how much pop music can evolve throughout a person's lifetime. If you were born in the 1960s, there's a good chance The Beatles dominated the airwaves in your infancy. The British rock sensation had the No.1 hit in 1964 with "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and in 1968 with "Hey Jude."
For Generation Z, the "Macarena" is now considered an oldie. The Bayside Boys Mix was the top single of 1996—the year before the oldest Zoomers were born. The youngest members of Gen Z born in 2012 are officially as old as the song "Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye.
After finding the No.1 chart-topper of your birth year, you can read about the most popular movie from the year you were born here.
2021: "Levitating" // Dua Lipa
2020: "Blinding Lights" // The Weeknd
2019: "Old Town Road" // Lil Nas X
2018: "God's Plan" // Drake
2017: "Shape of You" // Ed Sheeran
2016: "Love Yourself" // Justin Bieber
2015: "Uptown Funk!" // Mark Ronson
2014: "Happy" // Pharrell Williams
2013: "Thrift Shop" // Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
2012: "Somebody That I Used To Know" // Gotye
2011: "Rolling In The Deep" // Adele
2010: "TiK ToK" // Ke$ha
2009: "Boom Boom Pow" // Black Eyed Peas
2008: "Low" // Flo Rida
2007: "Irreplaceable" // Beyoncé
2006: "Bad Day" // Daniel Powter
2005: "We Belong Together" // Mariah Carey
2004: "Yeah!" // Usher
2003: "In Da Club" // 50 Cent
2002: "How You Remind Me" // Nickelback
2001: "Hanging by a Moment" // Lifehouse
2000: "Breathe" // Faith Hill
1999: "Believe" // Cher
1998: "Too Close" // Next
1997: "Candle In The Wind 1997" // Elton John
1996: "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" // Los Del Rio
1995: "Gangsta’s Paradise" // Coolio
1994: "The Sign" // Ace Of Base
1993: "I Will Always Love You" // Whitney Houston
1992: "End Of The Road" // Boyz II Men
1991: "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" // Bryan Adams
1990: "Hold On" // Wilson Phillips
1989: "Look Away" // Chicago
1988: "Faith" // George Michael
1987: "Walk Like An Egyptian" // The Bangles
1986: "That's What Friends Are For" // Dionne Warwick
1985: "Careless Whisper" // Wham!
1984: "When Doves Cry" // Prince
1983: "Every Breath You Take" // The Police
1982: "Physical" // Olivia Newton-John
1981: "Bette Davis Eyes" // Kim Carnes
1980: "Call Me" // Blondie
1979: "My Sharona" // The Knack
1978: "Shadow Dancing" // Andy Gibb
1977: "Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright)" // Rod Stewart
1976: "Silly Love Songs" // Wings
1975: "Love Will Keep Us Together" // Captain & Tennille
1974: "The Way We Were" // Barbra Streisand
1973: "Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree" // Tony Orlando and Dawn
1972: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" // Roberta Flack
1971: "Joy To The World" // Three Dog Night
1970: "Bridge Over Troubled Water" // Simon & Garfunkel
1969: "Sugar, Sugar" // The Archies
1968: "Hey Jude" // The Beatles
1967: "To Sir With Love" // Lulu
1966: "The Ballad Of The Green Berets" // Sgt. Barry Sadler
1965: "Wooly Bully" // Sam The Sham and The Pharaohs
1964: "I Want To Hold Your Hand" // The Beatles
1963: "Sugar Shack" // Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs
1962: "Stranger On The Shore" // Mr. Acker Bilk
1961: "Tossin' And Turnin" // Bobby Lewis
1960: "Theme From 'A Summer Place'" // Percy Faith
1959: "The Battle Of New Orleans" // Johnny Horton
1958: "Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)" // Domenico Modugno
1957: "All Shook Up" // Elvis Presley
1956: "Heartbreak Hotel" // Elvis Presley
1955: "Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White" // Perez Prado
1954: "Little Things Mean A Lot" // Kitty Kallen
1953: "Song From 'Moulin Rouge'" // Percy Faith
1952: "Blue Tango" // Leroy Anderson
1951: "Too Young" // Nat King Cole
1950: "Goodnight Irene" // Gordon Jenkins and The Weavers
1949: "Riders In The Sky" // Vaughn Monroe
1948: "Twelfth Street Rag" // Pee Wee Hunt
1947: "Near You" // Francis Craig
1946: "Prisoner Of Love" // Perry Como
1945: "Rum & Coca-Cola" // The Andrews Sisters
1944: "Swinging On A Star" // Bing Crosby
1943: "Paper Doll" // Mills Brothers
1942: "Moonlight Cocktail" // The Glenn Miller Orchestra
1941: "Chattanooga Choo Choo" // Glenn Miller
1940: "White Christmas" // Bing Crosby