Anyone Can Cook With the Official Pixar Cookbook
Pixar has captivated audiences since its first movie, Toy Story, premiered on November 22, 1995. The film—starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and a cast of other talented actors—quickly became a sensation. The Disney subsidiary went on to release more hits, like Monsters, Inc. and The Incredibles, drawing in viewers of all ages worldwide.
The wonders of Pixar worlds aren’t limited to screens anymore. With Insight Edition’s upcoming official Pixar cookbook—out September 3, but available to pre-order now—you can dive into their universes through delicious meals. Pixar: The Official Cookbook has more than 75 recipes for the mouth-watering meals featured in various films, from the delectable ratatouille in Ratatouille to Abuelita’s scrumptious tamales in Coco. If you’re also a fan of Pixar shorts, you’re in luck: the book has foods from Pixar shorts, too, like the pork-filled bao in Bao.
Whether you’ve mastered the culinary arts or just entered the craft, each recipe contains easy-to-follow instructions to make cooking a breeze. You’ll find a diverse set of appetizers, entrees, and desserts, providing ample opportunity to whip up dishes for any occasion. The book even contains a nutrition guide and alternative ingredients so people with dietary restrictions are not left out.
You can pre-order the book from several major retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble. Depending on the retailer, a hardcover edition of the book will cost $38.99 to $39.99 before taxes and applicable shipping costs. Meanwhile, the eBook version is $16.99.
A new Pixar cookbook is exciting news, but fans must wait a little longer before its arrival—the book won’t ship until its release date (those with the virtual edition of the title can expect it to be auto-delivered to their devices on September 3). Until then, there are more pop culture cookbooks to peruse. The Wizard of Oz, Harry Potter, and Frozen also have exclusive recipes from each franchise and would make the perfect gift for any cooking and film enthusiast.
