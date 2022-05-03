Planet Fitness Is Giving Teens Free Gym Passes This Summer
For many teens, exercise is limited to after-school sports and gym class. That means their physical activity levels often drop to zero once school lets out for the summer. Planet Fitness has a plan to combat this trend: free membership for high school students during the summer months.
The gym's High School Summer Pass is open to anyone ages 14 through 19. On May 16, registration for the program opens online and in person. Students ages 18 or older can sign up on their own, while minors will need permission from a parent or guardian.
After registering and downloading their digital key tag through the Planet Fitness app, young members can access their local club for free until August 31. While at the gym, they can use the equipment for as long as they want—and stop using it whenever they want without fearing a lecture from their P.E. teacher.
In addition to claiming the free membership, high schoolers have a shot at winning money for college when they sign up for the pass. One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a High School Summer Pass member from each state. Members will also be eligible for the chance to win a $5000 grand prize scholarship.
If you or someone you know is interested in program, Planet Fitness will send a reminder to register on May 16 if you submit your contact information here.