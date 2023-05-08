Princess Margaret of Denmark's Historic French Fortress Is Going To Auction
If you’ve ever dreamed of living like royalty, now’s your chance. As TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports, a seaside French fortress owned by a Danish Princess is heading to auction on May 16.
The daughter of Prince Valdemar of Denmark, Princess Margaret had royal connections extending throughout Europe. Her cousins included monarchs in Russia and Greece as well as England’s own Queen Elizabeth. She lived with her husband, Prince René of Bourbon-Parma, in a manor house overlooking the French Riviera until they were force to flee France during the Nazi invasion of World War II.
The estate, known as La Carriere, still stands today in Côte d'Azur, and it’s in need of a new owner. Built into a fortress’s stone walls, the century-old structure mixes Mediterranean flair with stately history. Inside residents will find a rustic living room with high-beamed ceilings and an expansive fireplace. The five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and ample dining area make it the perfect place for hosting guests.
The property also takes advantage of the beautiful natural surroundings. Terraces provide panoramic views of the famous French Riviera, which attracts ships and yachts from around the world. If La Carriere’s new owners don’t feel like going to the beach, they can spend the day lounging in their rooftop Jacuzzi or by the pool in their stone grotto.
Thirty years after Princess Margaret of Denmark’s death, her former home is going on sale through Concierge Auctions later this month. The auction is no-reserve, meaning that even if the highest bid is lower than desired, the sale will still go through. With a former listing price of $12 million, the property is expected to fetch bids worthy of its royal history.