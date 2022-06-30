Give Your Backyard the Ultimate Upgrade With This ‘Shark Tank’-Approved Smokeless Campfire
Whether you’re hiking, camping, or just relaxing in your own backyard, building a campfire can be a great way to warm up when you're outdoors and build cherished memories with loved ones. However, chopping down wood and starting that fire all on your own can take a lot of time and energy. Fortunately, you can get an innovative portable campfire right now for less than what you'd spend on some popular fire pits—and this one from Radiate has even appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank.
Similar to Solo Stove fire pits, the original Radiate portable campfire is completely smokeless; it can also be a consistent heat source for up to five hours. It doesn't produce any embers or soot, and is made from recycled soy wax and briquettes. It comes in one-, two-, and four-packs, with prices starting at $30. In addition, the brand offers mini, indoor, and essential oil-infused versions through its Amazon store, with prices ranging from $20 to $50. Compared to Solo Stove's models, which typically retail for $300 and up, Radiate’s offerings are much more affordable. The brand even has accessories like roasting skewers ($15), heat trivets ($20), and heat deflectors ($160) that'll help make your portable campfire even cozier.
As a brand, Radiate started making its portable campfires in 2017, and launched a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $6000. This led Brent Davidson and Bryan Cantrell, the company's founders, to pitch their product in 2018 on season 9 of Shark Tank. They were seeking a $50,000 investment in exchange for a 20 percent stake in the company. Many of the Sharks were interested in the company and made proposals to the duo, but Shark Robert Herjavec sealed the deal by offering $100,000 for a 25 percent stake.
Since then, the company has become a huge success, in large part because of how easy the 4.6-star-rated original campfire is to use. At just 4 pounds and 8 inches in diameter, it's lightweight and all you need to do to get started is take off the lid and light the briquettes. When you’re done, slide the cover back on top of the fire to extinguish the flames, and wait until it’s thoroughly cooled down before handling or storing it—it really is that simple.
Many shoppers claim that this small product works wonders for outdoor spaces. "Love the Radiate! [It's] simple to light and the fire [gets] up to max size fairly quickly ... certainly quicker than a traditional wood campfire," one customer raved. Others have even used it in the most extreme of circumstances and found it operates well. “[I] used it on a camping trip at about 12,000 feet, after a long day of hiking. [It] worked great in [the] rain (and some hail),” one user wrote. Most of all, numerous folks have been impressed by the smokeless flame it generates: "I just used it tonight on the beach for the first time and it was perfect! It was compact, easy to light, the flame was large like a campfire and it gave off much more heat than I expected," another person wrote.
Head over to Amazon to get the Radiate portable campfire before your next trip into the wild.