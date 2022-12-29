You Can Rent The Entire Italian Village of Petritoli For You and 199 of Your Closest Friends
If you’re searching for a way to make your next trip to Italy extra special, look no further than Petritoli: You can rent the entire Italian village for yourself and up to 199 friends and family members to enjoy. You don’t have to be a millionaire to make it happen, either. It’s less than $1600 a night for the entire village, including its historic castle.
The medieval village of Petritoli, set in Italy’s picturesque Le Marche region, is located only three hours northeast of Rome and just 11 miles away from the beautiful beaches of the Adriatic Sea. It’s perched on a hilltop with panoramic views of the countryside in all directions.
Petritoli has a long history—evident in its well-preserved medieval architecture. Rent the village and you’ll have access to its amazing features, such as a maze of narrow cobblestone streets; stone houses and tower houses; and ancient Roman cellars. You’ll have ample ability to take in its many parks and gardens, coffee shops, small stores, and historic piazza. Be sure to visit the “Chocolate Box”—a grand Baroque theater with red velvet seating and Roman columns—and of course, the castle.
The castle itself has 40 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, nine kitchens, a restaurant, fireplaces, historic period furnishings, antiques, and beautiful frescoed ceilings. Outdoors, you’ll find two pools, lush gardens, and sun decks with picturesque vistas of the surrounding areas.
For dinner or special events, dine with an 18th-century printing hall or 17th-century convent as your backdrop. There’s even a professional catering team available to cook for special events or just daily meals. For something a little quainter, check out one of the many pizzerias or gelaterias in town.
The village sleeps a minimum of 50 people and up to 200, making it perfect for groups, special events, or destination weddings. Ninety people can sleep within the walls of the castle, while others can enjoy the various other accommodations in town, which include bed and breakfasts, apartments, or small houses. The village must be rented for a minimum of three nights.
