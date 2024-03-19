Now Hiring: Royal Family Communications Assistant (No, Literally)
Think you’re up to the task?
Ever wish you were privy to the goings-on of Great Britain’s royal family—or even thought you could do a pretty good job managing the flow of information from the palace to the public?
Now’s your chance to actually try it: The Private Secretary’s Office of Buckingham Palace is currently hiring a communications assistant. Buckingham Palace is the seat of the monarch, but the scope of this particular gig seems like it may go beyond news related only to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
According to the job listing, responsibilities of the communications assistant will include “responding to day to day media enquiries on a range of subjects, including about the work of members of the Royal Family” and “[facilitating] and [overseeing] media access to Royal engagements at Royal residences and other locations.” They’ll also have to “produce content for a variety of platforms, including media advisories, social media updates, and feature articles” and perform various administrative duties, too.
The qualifications are mostly what you’d expect for any team-based communications position: “an eye for detail with strong written communications skills,” “outstanding interpersonal skills,” an “ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment,” and an aptitude for working with others. You’ll also need basic Excel skills.
It’s an entry-level position, and the salary definitely reflects that: £25,642.50 (or about $32,641) per year. The application, which is open through April 7, asks you to fill out some short-answer questions about why you want the job and how your skills and experience would make you well-suited to it. You can learn more about the role here.