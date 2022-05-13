Get a Sam’s Club Membership Essentially For Free With This Latest Gift Card Deal
Finding good deals and savings opportunities can help you stretch every dollar, which is crucial if you're trying to stick to a budget right now. The best warehouse club memberships offer exclusive access to deep discounts on everything from gas to household essentials. One of the most popular ones is available through Sam’s Club, and right now, the retailer has a promotion going on that'll essentially make your yearly membership free.
The cost of a Sam’s Club membership typically runs about $45 per year. With this latest deal, you'll get a gift card of the same value after you sign up, bringing your membership cost down to virtually zero.
There are some terms to this offer to keep in mind. For starters, it’s only available from now through Sunday, July 31 and can’t be used toward a Plus membership. Additionally, the gift card must be used in-person at a store register during the first 60 days of your membership on one transaction of $45 or more. This offer will be automatically added to your account within 72 hours of becoming a member, so there’s no code you need to keep track of or remember, and excludes select products. You can't use the gift card to buy fuel, for instance, but having a Sam's Club membership means you can take advantage of the warehouse club's historically low gas prices, which are exclusive to members at participating locations.
Once you have the membership, you can use it to save money on groceries, clothing, and other everyday items. You can even get free flat tire repair, wiper blade installation, and battery testing at fuel stations. And once you have a Sam’s Club membership, you can gift a free one to someone in your household and get discounted rates for extra memberships beyond that complimentary one.
Check out Sam’s Club to learn more about this membership deal while it's still available (and before fuel costs skyrocket even higher).