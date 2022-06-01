'Stranger Things' Season 4 Soundtrack: What Songs Are Played in Volume 1?
Stranger Things has always flourished thanks to its authentic '80s vibe. And the creative team went all out for season 4 by weaving some of the decade's most iconic music into each episode (though some songs predate the 1980s). From Kate Bush to KISS, the soundtrack has pretty much every genre covered—but if you couldn’t place the songs featured in the first seven episodes, we're here to help.
Below, you'll find every song that plays across volume 1 of Stranger Things season 4:
- “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & the Papas
- “Object of My Desire” by Starpoint
- “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush
- “I Was A Teenage Werewolf” by The Cramps
- “Play With Me” by Extreme
- “Detroit Rock City” by KISS
- “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive
- “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora
- “Wipe Out” by The Surfaris
- “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads
- “Hard Feelings” by Al Kerbey
- “Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth
- “Dream A Little Dream of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald
- “Quand le bien-aimé reviendra” by Dalayrac
If you've been humming any of these songs since you binged the latest batch of episodes, you're not alone. Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" has seen a surge of new listeners after appearing in the season 4 premiere and it's now at the top of Spotify's list of the top 50 songs in the U.S.
The final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 will debut on July 1.