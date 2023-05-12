8 Streaming Services That Still Let You Share Passwords
By Nicole Pyles
Although it was once the world’s most popular streaming service, Netflix is no longer a favorite among cord-cutters. For subscribers who were already bristling over cost hikes and show cancellations, the final straw seemed to come earlier this spring when the company launched its paid-sharing model, which will require users to pay an additional fee to share passwords on their accounts.
The controversial move has already dealt Netflix a serious blow; the platform lost a million users in Spain during the first quarter of 2023 due to the crackdown, and experts suggest a similar drop could be coming soon in the U.S.
While “Netflix and chill” might not have the same appeal as it once did, it’s a perfect opportunity for other streaming services to shine. Below are some of the best platforms to try out now that offer more flexible policies around password sharing and concurrent streams (the number of screens that can watch the service simultaneously). Sharing may be against their rules officially, they don’t seem to be cracking down on subscribers like Netflix.
1. HBO Max
At the moment, HBO Max (soon-to-be Max) officially advises against password sharing. According to their terms of use, you’re not allowed to share your password with anyone who doesn’t live with you. Also, in a 2022 call with analysts, John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, said that a “crackdown” on passwords isn’t coming any time soon, as the streaming service already has built-in features to prevent this practice.
That said, many users report having no issues logging into the streaming site from separate locations. On their standard plan, you’re only allowed to stream on three simultaneous devices; their mobile plan only allows for one. This means you can share the latest episodes of Succession with at least three of your favorite freeloading pals or family members.
Subscribe: HBO Max starting at $9.99 per month with ads, or $99.99 per year
2. Hulu
If you can’t resist watching Tiny Beautiful Things (which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine) and want to share with friends, don’t worry. Hulu doesn’t seem to care how many people have your password. Just don’t do it with their Hulu + Live TV service, because similar to Netflix’s new rules around primary locations, Hulu requires you to check into your home location every 30 days on that plan. As such, you can’t get away with others having your password.
Even if you take advantage of their flexible policy, you can only have two devices streaming at the same time, unless you subscribe to their live TV subscription. With that plan (which will cost you an additional $9.99 per month), you can get an unlimited device add-on, so any device connected to your home network can be used for watching content. Additionally, you can stream from up to three separate mobile devices at a time.
Subscribe: Hulu starting at $7.99 per month with ads
3. Disney+
There are rumors that Disney+ will soon follow in Netflix’s footsteps. Although they haven’t banned free password sharing outright (yet), their terms of service do put the responsibility onto the subscriber, meaning you’ll be held accountable if anyone misuses your login details. If they think you’ve shared your account with everyone you know, your account may get blocked or terminated altogether.
But if you want to share the magic of Disney with loved ones, you can stream from up to four devices at once and keep seven profiles on your account. Then, if you do, maybe you can encourage them to become part of the fan base that’s eagerly waiting for another season of Moon Knight.
Subscribe: Disney+ starting at $7.99 per month with ads
4. Amazon Prime Video
Amazon allows you to have up to two adults (including yourself), four teens (ages 13 through 17), and four children (12 and under) on your Prime Video account. You’ll have to set it up by creating an Amazon Household. Once you have, you can watch up to three concurrent streams, but only two can stream the same content at once. So, go ahead and get your groove on when you watch Daisy Jones and the Six or check out more of their original programming.
While you can technically share your login details with other households, it comes with risks. Outside of potentially not being allowed to use the service, someone else having access to your account means they can make purchases on your Amazon Prime account, delete credit card info, and more. But because Prime Video has a profile system, you can always set that person up with one so they’re not messing with anyone else’s viewing history.
Subscribe: Amazon Prime starting at $14.99 per month, or $139 per year
5. Peacock
When it comes to Peacock, the platform does have policies against sharing passwords outside a subscriber’s immediate household. So, much like Netflix, you’d be in violation of their terms if you share it. However, it doesn’t seem to be something they really enforce. You can have up to six profiles on your account and run up to three concurrent streams, which means you can bring multiple friends in on the buzz surrounding Peacock’s original series, Poker Face, which stars Natasha Lyonne.
Subscribe: Peacock starting at $4.99 per month with ads, or $49.99 per year
6. Paramount+
Excited to check out Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan in the new Paramount+ series based on Fatal Attraction? Fortunately, there isn’t anything in the platform’s terms of service that restricts you from sharing your password. But in the U.S., they only allow up to three concurrent streams at a time, so there are certain limitations. You can also create up to six profiles, so everyone you’re sharing with can customize their experience.
Subscribe: Paramount+ starting at $4.99 per month with ads, or $49.99 per year
7. Apple TV+
Similar to Paramount+, the terms of service for Apple TV+ don’t reveal any specific restrictions on password sharing—except they do put the responsibility on you for anything that may happen after giving someone access to your account. Plus, considering your Apple TV+ account is linked directly to your Apple ID, giving someone access means they’ll be able to see all the other ways you use Apple.
The platform does have a Family Sharing feature, which allows you to invite up to six family members into your account. You can also invite users with different Apple IDs to join your “family” and run six concurrent streams, so it will almost feel like group therapy if you decide to watch Shrinking with your whole crew.
Subscribe: Apple TV+ starting at $6.99 per month
8. Sling TV
Sling TV is a budget-friendly solution if you can’t resist live TV but still want to pick and choose which channels (like TBS, CNN, and BET) that you pay for. The streaming platform has similar policies to Apple TV+ and Disney+ in that you assume all responsibility for what happens if you give someone else access to your account.
It’s a bit more complicated to share streaming on this service, because it’s based on the plan you’ve subscribed for. If you have an Orange package, it only allows for one concurrent stream; if you have a Blue package, you can go for three. With the Orange and Blue package, you can have up to four concurrent streams going at once. However, some stations can only be viewed at the Orange level (meaning only one person can watch that station at a given time), so you may want to be mindful of that when you’re choosing your subscription.
Subscribe: Sling TV starting at $40 per month for Sling Orange or Sling Blue