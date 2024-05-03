Here's How Much the Average Teacher Earns in Each State
Wages are a big contributor to teacher shortages.
By Jake Rossen
The United States is short on educators. According to estimates from Brown University, there are roughly 55,000 vacant K-12 teacher positions in the country. In Arizona, there are just 43.8 teachers for every 1000 students.
One key reason for these unfilled positions: dissatisfaction over pay. Teachers earn an average of $68,000, which is 8 percent less than the national average for any type of job.
Recently, the National Education Association (NEA) compiled a list of the average public school teacher salary by state. The statistics reveal a fairly significant regional gap—sometimes as much as a 100 percent difference.
- Alabama // $60,441
- Alaska // $76,371
- Arizona // $60,275
- Arkansas // $54,309
- California // $95,160
- Colorado // $60,775
- Connecticut // $83,400
- Delaware // $68,787
- District of Columbia // $84,882
- Florida // $53,098
- Georgia // $64,461
- Hawaii // $70,947
- Idaho // $56,365
- Illinois // $73,916
- Indiana // $57,015
- Iowa // $61,231
- Kansas // $56,481
- Kentucky // $56,296
- Louisiana // $54,248
- Maine // $59,964
- Maryland // $79,420
- Massachusetts // $92,307
- Michigan // $67,011
- Minnesota // $70,005
- Mississippi // $53,354
- Missouri // $53,999
- Montana // $55,909
- Nebraska // $58,763
- Nevada // $61,719
- New Hampshire // $64,169
- New Jersey // $81,102
- New Mexico // $63,580
- New York // $92,696
- North Carolina // $56,559
- North Dakota // $56,792
- Ohio // $66,390
- Oklahoma // $55,505
- Oregon // $72,476
- Pennsylvania // $74,945
- Rhode Island // $79,289
- South Carolina // $57,778
- South Dakota // $53,153
- Tennessee // $55,369
- Texas // $60,176
- Utah // $63,481
- Vermont // $66,536
- Virginia // $63,103
- Washington // $86,104
- West Virginia // $52,870
- Wisconsin // $62,524
- Wyoming // $61,979
California tops teacher pay, with educators earning an average of $95,160 annually. (Massachusetts also ranks highly, at $92,307.) That’s virtually double that of classroom leaders in Florida ($53,098).
These numbers differ from average starting salaries. According to the NEA, the national average for new teachers is $44,530.
Wages only tell part of the story. Staffing shortages are due in some measure to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw teachers nearing retirement opting to exit early over health concerns. But because salaries are stagnant, fewer graduates are looking to enter the field.
With few or no applicants, some districts are opting to fill positions with workers who lack the experience or credentials that would have been required in the past. Recruiting foreign nationals for jobs and increasing class sizes are two of the ways districts are coping; on the state level, legislation to bump up pay is being introduced. Whether that will be enough to close the gap in the coming years remains to be seen.